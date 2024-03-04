Chromium supplements interfere with iron absorption. Some forms of chromium may cause stomach irritation or ulcers. Rarely, damage to the kidneys or liver has been reported; therefore, people with kidney or liver disorders should not take chromium.

Some evidence suggests that chromium damages chromosomes and consequently may be harmful or perhaps cause cancer.

The maximum safe level of chromium intake is not known. However, several studies have demonstrated that daily doses up to 1,000 micrograms of chromium are safe.