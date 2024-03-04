Chondroitin sulfate is a natural component of cartilage. It is extracted from shark or cow cartilage or manufactured synthetically. It is frequently combined with .
Chondroitin sulfate is used to treat osteoarthritis.
Claims for Chondroitin Sulfate
People take chondroitin sulfate by mouth for osteoarthritis
Evidence for Chondroitin Sulfate
Reduce joint pain
Improve joint mobility
Side Effects of Chondroitin Sulfate
Chondroitin sulfate seems to have no serious side effects. Among the most common side effects are stomach pain, nausea, and other digestive tract symptoms. However, unless the chondroitin sulfate is pharmaceutical grade, it has the potential to transmit infections with bacteria, viruses, or prions.
Drug Interactions with Chondroitin Sulfate
Recommendations for Chondroitin Sulfate
