Black cohosh is a perennial plant that grows in North America and is most commonly used as a dietary supplement to relieve symptoms of menopause. Although it is used to produce estrogen-like effects, it does not contain any plant estrogens.

Its botanical name is Actaea racemosa , and it is also known as black bugbane and black snakeroot, among other names.

The underground stem of this plant is available in powder, tablet, or liquid form.

Black cohosh supplements should be manufactured to contain certain active ingredients, called triterpenes.

Black cohosh

Claims for Black Cohosh People most often take black cohosh for menopausal symptoms (such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, rapid heart rate, and vaginal dryness). People sometimes take black cohosh to treat arthritis or to treat menstrual symptoms.

Evidence for Black Cohosh Scientific evidence regarding benefit in relieving menopausal symptoms is conflicting. Some studies show that black cohosh relieves menopausal symptoms somewhat but not as effectively as hormonal treatments. However, other studies found no difference between black cohosh and placebo (substances that do not contain an active ingredient) in relief of hot flashes or menopausal symptom scores. One difficulty is that the ingredients in black cohosh supplements are not standardized. There are few reliable data on the effectiveness of black cohosh for other disorders and symptoms.

Side Effects of Black Cohosh Side effects are uncommon. The most likely are headache, rash, and stomach discomfort. Black cohosh may also cause dizziness, excessive sweating, and, in high doses, low blood pressure. Because a few people have developed liver problems, the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) has recommended that black cohosh products be labeled with a warning that they may be toxic to the liver.

Recommendations for Black Cohosh Black cohosh may help alleviate menopausal symptoms, but any possible benefit is likely to be small. The North American Menopause Society does not recommend its use because the evidence supporting its use is of low quality. Conventional treatments (for example, hormonal treatments) have greater benefits. Black cohoshblack cohosh. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid its use.