Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Cutaneous Larva Migrans

(Creeping Eruption)

ByJames G. H. Dinulos, MD, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Cutaneous larva migrans is a hookworm infection transmitted from warm, moist soil or sand to exposed skin.

Cutaneous larva migrans is caused by a species of hookworm called Ancylostoma. Hookworms are parasites. Parasites are organisms that live on or inside another organism (the host) and depend on the host for nutrition to live. This species of hookworm is a parasite because for one part of its life it normally lives in the intestines of dogs and cats and for another part of its life it lives in human skin. The eggs of the hookworm are excreted in dog and cat feces and develop into larvae when left in warm, moist soil or sand. The larvae mature into a form that can penetrate skin when a person walks barefoot or sunbathes on contaminated soil or sand.

Cutaneous larva migrans occurs worldwide but is most common in tropical environments. The emergence of this condition in previously unaffected areas of the world is thought to be due to climate change.

Starting from the point of entry—usually the feet, legs, buttocks, or back—the hookworm burrows along a haphazard tract, leaving a winding, threadlike, raised, reddish brown rash. The rash itches intensely. Small bumps and blisters may also occur. Often, scratching of the bumps or blisters results in a bacterial infection of the skin.

Diagnosis of Cutaneous Larva Migrans

  • A doctor's evaluation

Doctors base the diagnosis of cutaneous larva migrans on the appearance and location of the rash and on the person's history of recent contact with soil or sand.

Treatment of Cutaneous Larva Migrans

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.