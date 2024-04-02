Ovulation is the release of an egg from a woman’s ovary.

Typically, women ovulate about halfway between one period and the next. For example, if your menstrual cycle is 28 days (counting from the first day of one period to the first day of the next period), you usually ovulate around day 14.

A woman is most likely to get pregnant if she has frequent sex during the 3 days before ovulation. This is when there's the best chance for the egg to be exposed to sperm.

If you want to figure out when you ovulate, there are better ways than counting days. These methods are more accurate:

Measuring body temperature

Using a home ovulation predictor kit

Body temperature: Take your temperature at the same time each morning before you get out of bed. This is your basal body temperature. Your temperature will be a little lower starting a few days before ovulation. Then when you ovulate, your temperature goes up and stays up until your next period.

Basal Body Temperature Image

Ovulation predictor kit: You can buy a home ovulation prediction kit in the drugstore. The kit tests your urine for a hormone that goes up right before you ovulate. These kits are more accurate than the body temperature method.