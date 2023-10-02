What is nipple discharge?
Nipple discharge is fluid that leaks from one or both of your nipples.
The discharge can be cloudy, whitish, bloody, or almost clear fluid
Nipple discharge is sometimes normal in women—for example, at the end of pregnancy or when breastfeeding
Nipple discharge is never normal in boys and men
What causes nipple discharge?
The most common causes of nipple discharge are:
A benign tumor in your milk duct (these tumors aren't cancer)
Milk ducts that have gotten bigger, thicker, and filled with fluid
Fibrocystic changes (a condition that includes breast pain, breast cysts, and other breast lumps that aren’t cancer)
A breast infection that contains pus
Less common causes of nipple discharge are:
High levels of a hormone called prolactin
Prolactin is a hormone that tells your body to make breast milk after you have a baby. However, prolactin can be produced by certain health problems, such as thyroid or liver disorders, and certain medicines.
When should I go to a doctor for nipple discharge?
Go to a doctor within 1 to 2 days if you have nipple discharge and signs of infection:
Redness
Swelling
Discharge of pus (gray, green, yellow, or brown fluid that's thick and sticky)
Go to a doctor within a week or so if you have nipple discharge and:
It happens on its own—when your nipple isn’t squeezed
You’re age 40 or older
It’s only from one breast
The discharge is bloody or pink
You have a lump you can feel in your breast
You're male
What will happen at my doctor visit?
Doctors will ask you questions about your symptoms and health. They’ll do an exam, including a breast exam.
To find out what's causing your nipple discharge, doctors may do other tests, such as:
Blood tests to see your hormone levels
Look at a sample of your discharge under a microscope
Ultrasound (a test that uses sound waves to create a moving picture of the insides of your body) of your breast
Mammogram (x-ray of your breast to screen for cancer)
How do doctors treat nipple discharge?
Doctors will treat the cause of your nipple discharge.
If you have a noncancerous tumor causing nipple discharge from one breast, doctors may remove the milk duct from that breast.