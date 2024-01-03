Brought to you bymsd logo
Photosensitivity Reactions

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2024
What is a photosensitivity reaction?

A photosensitivity reaction is a disorder in which your immune system overreacts to sunlight. This reaction is sometimes also called a sun allergy.

  • Photosensitivity causes red, itchy patches on your skin, usually skin that has been in sunlight

  • Certain medicines or chemicals can make your skin sensitive to the sun

  • Photosensitivity reactions can run in families

  • Some diseases can cause a severe photosensitivity reaction

  • Photosensitivity reactions go away on their own, but medicine sometimes helps you feel better

What causes photosensitivity reactions?

There are different types of photosensitivity reactions that have different causes, including:

  • Those caused by certain medicines you take

  • Those caused by certain chemicals you were exposed to

  • Those caused by diseases you have (such as lupus)

At least 100 medicines and chemicals are known to cause photosensitivity.

Sometimes there doesn't seem to be a particular cause, although photosensitivity sometimes runs in families.

What are the symptoms of a photosensitivity reaction?

Symptoms are different depending on the type of photosensitivity reaction you have. You may have:

  • Itchy, red bumps

  • Painful, red patches like sunburn

Symptoms usually appear only on skin that was exposed to the sun. But one kind of photosensitivity reaction can spread to skin that wasn't exposed to sun.

How do doctors tell if I have a photosensitivity reaction?

Doctors suspect a photosensitivity reaction when you have a rash mostly on areas of your skin exposed to the sun. Doctors will ask you about medicines and substances you take or apply to your skin.

Doctors may do tests, such as:

  • Skin patch tests to see what substances you may be allergic to

  • Shining a UV (ultraviolet) light on your skin to see if it causes the reaction

How do doctors treat photosensitivity reactions?

Your treatment depends on which type of photosensitivity reaction you have.

Doctors will:

  • Tell you to stop using any medicines or substances that cause photosensitivity

  • Give you corticosteroids to apply to your skin or take by mouth

  • Give you other medicines if the reactions are frequent or severe

Doctors may also have you:

  • Avoid spending too much time in sunlight

  • Wear protective clothing when you go outside

