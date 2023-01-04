What is granuloma annulare?
Granuloma annulare is a harmless skin reaction that causes small, firm, raised bumps on the skin. The bumps form a ring with normal or slightly sunken skin at the center of the ring.
Granuloma annulare is more common in women
You may have a single ring or several rings
Granuloma annulare usually heals without treatment
What causes granuloma annulare?
Doctors don't know what causes granuloma annulare. It may be a reaction from your immune system.
What are the symptoms of granuloma annulare?
Symptoms include small, firm, raised bumps that form on your feet, legs, hands, or finger in a ring shape. The bumps can be bluish, yellowish, or skin-colored. They may be tender.
Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
How can doctors tell if I have granuloma annulare?
Doctors can tell you have granuloma annulare by looking at your skin. To know for sure, doctors may do a biopsy (taking a small piece of skin to look at under a microscope).
How do doctors treat granuloma annulare?
Granuloma annulare usually heals without any treatment. If it bothers you, doctors treat it with:
Corticosteroid creams or shots
Skin cream to treat an immune reaction
Light therapy with medicines to make your skin more sensitive to light
Other medicines or laser therapy