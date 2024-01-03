Rumination disorder is an eating disorder that causes people to spit up (regurgitate) swallowed food.

People usually spit up a small amount of food about 15 to 30 minutes after eating

Sometimes people re-chew the food and then either swallow it again or spit it out

Spitting up food isn't the same as throwing up (vomiting). Throwing up is forceful and uncomfortable.

People with rumination disorder may: