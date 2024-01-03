Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Pica

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is pica?

Pica is an eating disorder that causes you to eat things that aren’t food, like paper, clay, paint chips, dirt, or hair.

  • Pica can cause serious problems if the items you eat get caught in your intestines, poison you, or cause an infection

  • Pica may go away on its own, especially in children

Most things that people with pica eat aren't really harmful. However, paint chips can contain lead, which causes lead poisoning. Dirt may contain eggs of worms or other parasites, which can infect you.

Who can have pica?

Pica is more common in pregnant women, children, and people with intellectual disabilities, autism, or schizophrenia.

Pica isn't diagnosed in children younger than 2 years old. Very young children who are healthy often eat items that aren't food.

Some people eat nonfood items as part of their cultural or religious tradition. Pica isn't diagnosed in such people.

How can doctors tell if I have pica?

If you've been eating items that aren't food for 1 month or more, doctors may diagnose pica.

Doctors may do:

  • Blood tests to check for lead poisoning and infections

  • X-rays to look for blocked intestines

How do doctors treat pica?

Doctors may suggest therapy to change your behavior of eating things that aren’t food.

Surgery may be needed if you have blocked intestines. Doctors will treat any complications or nutritional problems caused by eating nonfood items.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.