What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a potentially severe viral infection that mostly affects your lungs and airways.
It's caused by a coronavirus
The virus spreads very easily to other people
Some infected people have no symptoms, but others get very sick, and some people die
Swabs from your nose or throat are tested to diagnose COVID-19
No medicines cure COVID-19, but some might help people with severe infection or people at risk of severe infection
The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to be vaccinated
What causes COVID-19?
COVID-19 is caused by a type of coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. The virus spreads:
Mostly through the air, in droplets that an infected person spreads through a cough, sneeze, singing, or talking
Through touching things that infected people have touched and then touching your face
You can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 before you have any symptoms.
Also, COVID-19 spreads from person to person much more easily than other respiratory infections like colds or the flu.
What is a coronavirus?
There are hundreds of different coronaviruses that are all related. Most of them infect only animals.
Only a few coronaviruses can infect people
Some of them cause only colds
Three coronaviruses cause very serious illness and can be fatal
Besides COVID-19, the other serious coronavirus infections are called SARS and MERS. Hardly anyone gets those infections anymore.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Many people with COVID-19 have almost no symptoms.
If you do get symptoms, you'll likely have:
Fever
Dry cough
Trouble breathing
Feeling really weak and tired
You may also have:
Runny nose
Sore throat
Loss of your sense of smell and taste
Headaches
Stomach problems such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
A bad infection goes into your lungs, causing viral pneumonia. That will make you very short of breath. A bad infection can also affect a lot of organs, including your brain, heart, and kidneys.
Is COVID-19 fatal?
You can die from COVID-19. The older you are, the higher your risk of death. Most deaths occur in people over 50 years old. People over 80 are at very high risk. But even children and young adults can die.
You're also at higher risk if you have other medical problems such as heart disease, obesity, or diabetes.
How can I tell if I have COVID-19?
You should be tested for COVID-19 if you:
Have symptoms of COVID-19—you should isolate while awaiting test results
Were exposed to a person with COVID-19 (you are a "close contact")—get tested around 5 days after your last contact
Were asked to get tested for a workplace, school, or community screening, particularly if you are not fully vaccinated
The most common test that a doctor or other healthcare worker does, called a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction test), uses:
A swab taken from your nose or throat
The swab is sent to a lab to look for the virus or other evidence of an infection. It can take a few days to get your results.
Antigen tests are a different type of test than a PCR test. Antigen tests can be done at home or in a healthcare setting and uses a swab taken from your nose. They are generally less accurate than PCR tests. But antigen tests can provide rapid results (within 15 minutes).
A blood test can look for antibodies your body has made to defend against the virus. It takes your body a few weeks to make these antibodies, so this test is not useful when you first get sick. But it can help tell whether you were ever infected.
How is COVID-19 treated?
If you have a mild or moderate case, you'll:
Stay home and not go out or go near other people (isolation)
Wear a mask so you don't spread the virus
If you have a severe case, with breathing problems, you'll need to go to the hospital. Doctors will:
Give you oxygen
Sometimes, give you medicines
Sometimes, put you on a ventilator (machine to help you breathe)
You may need to be on a ventilator for up to a few weeks.
If you have problems with your kidneys, you may need dialysis.
How can I prevent COVID-19?
The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to be vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people aged 6 months and older receive the 2023–2024 updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against serious illness from COVID-19 (see [CDC]: Vaccines for COVID-19).
The vaccines are safe and effective
You can't get COVID-19 from a COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine effectiveness can decrease over time, so it's important to stay up to date on vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccines can cause mild side effects (a sore arm, body aches, headache, fever) for a day or two
You should get a COVID-19 vaccine even if you had a COVID-19 infection
In addition to being vaccinated, you should avoid being exposed to the virus. That can be difficult. People who can spread the virus may not have any symptoms, so you can't tell who has it and who doesn't. The CDC recommends additional ways to help avoid the virus in the CDC's Respiratory Virus Guidance.
You should wear a well-fitting face mask, covering both mouth and nose:
You or the people around you have risk factors for severe illness.
You or the people around you were recently exposed to a respiratory virus, are sick, or are recovering.
Respiratory viruses are causing a lot of illness in your community.
Consider wearing a face mask when on public transportation (for example, planes, buses, trains) and while indoors at transportation hubs (for example, airports, train stations).
In addition to being up to date with vaccinations and wearing a mask:
Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19
Avoid crowded places and indoor spaces that do not have fresh air from the outdoors, if you're at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19
Maintain good social distance from other people if you aren't up to date with vaccinations, especially if you're at higher risk of getting very sick with COVID-19
If possible, maintain good social distance from a person who is sick with COVID-19
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
Stay home when you're sick
Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
Pay attention to your health and watch for symptoms
Quarantine and isolation
Quarantine and isolation measures have been recommended in an attempt to limit the local, regional, and global spread of this outbreak.
Quarantine is meant to separate people who had close contact with a contagious person so they do not infect other people. Currently, the CDC does not advise quarantine for people who have been exposed to Covid-19 but are not infected. (See CDC: Respiratory Virus Guidance.)
Isolation separates people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 from those without COVID-19. The CDC recommends that you stay home and away from others (including people you live with who are not sick) if you have respiratory virus symptoms that aren't better explained by another cause. These symptoms can include fever, chills, fatigue, cough, runny nose, and headache, among others. For 5 days after symptoms improve, you should take added precautions, such as improving ventilation by opening windows to bring in fresh outside air or purifying indoor air, washing hands often and cleaning frequently touched surfaces, wearing a well-fitting mask, keeping a distance from others, and continuing to test ahead of any gatherings. This is especially important to protect people with factors that increase their risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses. (See also CDC: Preventing Spread of Respiratory Viruses When You’re Sick.)