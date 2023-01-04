The pituitary gland is a pea-sized bit of tissue at the bottom of your brain. Glands are organs that make and release hormones into your blood. Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. The pituitary gland puts out many different hormones. Each one controls different other glands and body functions.

The Pituitary and Hypothalamus video

Locating the Pituitary Gland

What is hypopituitarism? Hypopituitarism is when your pituitary gland doesn't make enough of one or more pituitary hormones. Hypopituitarism is uncommon

Causes of hypopituitarism include tumors in your pituitary gland, not enough blood supply to your pituitary gland, or certain diseases

Symptoms usually start slowly over time and vary depending on which hormones you don't have enough of

Doctors treat the cause of hypopituitarism and give you medicine to raise your hormone levels

What causes hypopituitarism? Causes of hypopituitarism include: A brain tumor in your pituitary gland

A head injury

Certain types of brain surgery

Lack of blood flow to the pituitary gland, because of bleeding or a blood clot

Some types of cancer medical treatment, or radiation to the brain for a brain tumor

An autoimmune disease Sometimes there's a problem with only one pituitary hormone. Other times, you have a problem with many or all of the hormones.

What are the symptoms of hypopituitarism? Symptoms usually start little by little. Which symptoms you have depend on which hormones you lack. Symptoms can include: In children, lack of growth

In women, lack of menstrual periods and vaginal dryness

In men, shrinking testicles and erectile dysfunction

Confusion, weight gain, and constipation

Weakness, low blood sugar, and feeling stressed

Not being able to make breast milk after having a baby

How can doctors tell if I have hypopituitarism? Doctors may suspect hypopituitarism when you have problems with other glands, such as the thyroid gland. They'll do tests, such as: Blood tests to measure your hormone levels

CT scan (computed tomography) or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of your brain to look for changes to your pituitary

Sometimes, tests to check blood flow to your pituitary