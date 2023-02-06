Electrolytes are minerals that circulate in your blood. These minerals are also in your stomach juices, in your stool (poop), in your urine, and inside your body's tissues. Salt (sodium) is one example of an electrolyte. Others include potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride, and bicarbonate.

Electrolytes help in many different body functions:

Controlling nerve and muscle function

Balancing the amount of water in your body

Balancing the acid level of your body

Your kidneys keep the right balance of electrolytes in your blood. Having too much or too little of an electrolyte can cause health problems.