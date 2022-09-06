What causes virilization?

Females normally have small amounts of male hormones. These male hormones are made in the adrenal glands. Adrenal glands are located on top of each kidney.

Adrenal gland problems that can cause virilization include:

Abnormally large adrenal glands

A cancerous or noncancerous tumor in your adrenal glands

Cancer in your ovaries

A problem with your adrenal glands that you’re born with

Virilization can also be caused when females take steroids to build muscle.