Any problem that makes your heart weak or stiff can cause heart failure. Common examples of such problems are:

High blood pressure (makes your heart work too hard)

Coronary artery disease (blocks the blood supply to your heart muscle)

Heart valve problems (leaky or blocked valves make it hard to pump blood)

Other problems that can cause heart failure are an irregular heart rhythm, low number of red blood cells (anemia), thyroid gland problems, and heart muscle infections.

Most disorders cause heart failure only after many years. However, some disorders, such as a major heart attack, can cause heart failure quickly.

Often, a person’s heart failure has more than one cause.