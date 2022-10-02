What are the symptoms of infective endocarditis?

Infective endocarditis usually develops slowly. But sometimes it comes on quickly.

Subacute infective endocarditis is when endocarditis develops slowly, over weeks to months. You gradually develop symptoms such as:

Tiredness

Low fever (99° to 101° F or 37.2° to 38.3° C)

Weight loss

Sweating

Acute infective endocarditis starts suddenly, and you become very ill quickly. One of your heart valves may be severely damaged within days. Symptoms include:

High fever (102° to 104° F or 38.9° to 40° C)

Extreme tiredness

Difficulty breathing

With either type of endocarditis, you may also have:

Chills

Joint pain

Pale skin

Painful lumps under your skin

Sometimes infected material from your heart spreads through your blood to other parts of your body. You may get infections in your lungs, brain, kidneys, or other organs.