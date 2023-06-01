Atherosclerosis starts with repeated, small injuries to the lining of your arteries. The injuries can be caused by:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

High blood sugar, if you have diabetes

Certain infections from bacteria or viruses

Smoking

After your artery's lining is damaged, white blood cells attach to your artery and collect fatty cells and cholesterol. The cells and cholesterol build up to form hard clumps called plaques (atheromas). As the plaques get bigger, they start to block blood flow.