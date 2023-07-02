What are the symptoms of a tonsillar abscess?

A tonsillar abscess usually starts with a simple throat infection that gets worse and can cause:

Severe sore throat, especially when you swallow—sometimes you can feel the pain in your ears and need to tilt your head to relieve the pain

Red, swollen tonsils

Fever

Feeling sick

Sometimes difficulty opening your mouth

Sometimes, a tonsillar abscess also causes: