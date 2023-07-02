What are the symptoms of throat infections?

Common symptoms are:

A sore throat that's worse when you swallow or talk

A red throat and tonsils

Swollen and tender lymph nodes in the neck

Lymph nodes are small bean-shaped tissues that help your body fight infection. Some people mistakenly call them "glands" and talk about having "swollen glands" when their throat is sore.

Sometimes, you may also get: