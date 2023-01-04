Traveler’s diarrhea is diarrhea (loose, watery poop) you get while traveling in areas of the world where the water has germs in it because it isn't treated (purified) properly. In these areas, you can get sick when you drink water, eat uncooked food, or eat food that was washed or made using water.

Bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli) in the water are the usual cause of traveler's diarrhea. But viruses like norovirus (especially on cruise ships) and other bacteria, viruses, and parasites can also cause it.

You get traveler’s diarrhea from bacteria, parasites, or viruses that are in the water you drink or on the food you eat

Symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after having consumed infected food or water and last for 3 to 5 days

You’re more likely to get traveler’s diarrhea when visiting countries where the water isn't purified well

To prevent traveler’s diarrhea, drink only bottled drinks, use bottled water to brush your teeth, and don't use ice cubes or eat uncooked fruits and vegetables

Go to the hospital if you have a fever or bloody diarrhea.