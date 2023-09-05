What is asthma?

Asthma is a lung disorder that causes the airways to become narrow, making it hard to breathe. Asthma often starts in childhood, especially before age 5.

Many common things can trigger asthma attacks, such as a cold, allergies, or breathing dust

During an asthma attack, your child may wheeze, cough, or feel short of breath

Doctors prescribe medicines for your child to take during an asthma attack, and sometimes medicines to help prevent attacks

Some children stop having asthma by the time they become adults

Not all wheezing in children is asthma

With an asthma attack, 2 things happen:

The muscles around the airways tighten up

The airways swell and fill with thick fluid (mucus)

Because of these things, your child's airways become narrow, making it hard to breathe.