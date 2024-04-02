CP is caused by damage to the part of the brain that controls muscles. Sometimes other parts of the baby's brain are also damaged.

Some babies are born with brain damage. This damage can be caused by:

Infections in the mother during pregnancy

A problem with the baby's genes

Some babies' brains are damaged during delivery or right after birth. The damage is sometimes caused by:

A lack of oxygen during delivery

Infections in the baby after being born

Severe illness during the baby’s first year of life

Infants who are born early (preterm) and who have a low birth weight are more likely to have brain damage that can cause CP.