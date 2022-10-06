What are the symptoms of depression in children?

Although some children will talk about feeling sad or depressed, many can't explain their emotions. Instead, they may:

Feel bored or irritable

Have no interest in favorite activities such as playing sports, playing video games, or playing with friends

Feel tired and out of energy

Complain of stomach ache or headache

Have problems thinking or paying attention

Not sleep well, have nightmares, or sleep too much

Give away things that are special to them

These symptoms may cause children to lose friends and do worse in school.

Some children think or talk about suicide. Always take suicidal behavior seriously and immediately take your child to the doctor or a hospital emergency department.