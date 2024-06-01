A chronic ear infection is more likely if your child has:

Lots of acute ear infections

A hole in the eardrum (for example from an injury or ear surgery), particularly if water gets in the ear

A blocked eustachian tube (the tube connecting the inside of the ear to the back of the throat)

Certain birth defects, such as a cleft palate, that affect the mouth and face

Down syndrome

Chronic ear infections may get worse (flare up) after your child has a cold or other nose or throat infection.