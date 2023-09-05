What is Osgood-Schlatter disease?
Osgood-Schlatter disease is painful inflammation of the bone and cartilage at the top of a child's lower leg (shinbone).
Osgood-Schlatter usually happens to children 10 to 15 years old who are active in sports
It's caused by overuse of the leg
Your child will have pain, swelling, and tenderness in one knee
Doctors treat Osgood-Schlatter disease with pain medicine and rest
What are the symptoms of Osgood-Schlatter disease?
Symptoms of Osgood-Schlatter include:
Pain, swelling, and tenderness at the front of the knee, just below the kneecap
Pain that gets worse with activity and better with rest
Symptoms are usually in just one knee.
How can doctors tell if my child has Osgood-Schlatter disease?
Doctors can tell if your child has Osgood-Schlatter by asking about your child's symptoms and doing a physical exam. Sometimes, doctors do x-rays.
How do doctors treat Osgood-Schlatter disease?
Doctors will have your child:
Rest and avoid deep knee bends
Do stretching exercises
Apply ice to the knee
Usually children can continue to play sports while healing. Symptoms typically go away after several weeks or months.
If the disease is severe, doctors may:
Put a cast on the leg
Give corticosteroid shots
Do surgery