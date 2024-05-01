The aorta moves blood away from the heart to the rest of the body. The pulmonary artery moves blood from the heart to the lungs.

Before birth and for a few days after birth, the pulmonary artery and the aorta are connected by a short blood vessel called the ductus arteriosus.

Because a fetus doesn't breathe, very little blood needs to go to its lungs

The fetus has a ductus arteriosus so blood can bypass the lungs

After birth, the ductus needs to close quickly so blood can flow normally, first through the lungs and then to the body.

What is patent ductus arteriosus (PDA)? In patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), the ductus arteriosus doesn't close. Premature babies are more likely to have PDA

Often there aren't any symptoms, but a doctor listening with a stethoscope may hear a heart murmur (an unusual sound between heartbeats)

Doctors treat PDA with medicine and sometimes surgery

Babies with PDA have a higher than normal chance of getting a heart infection Patent Ductus Arteriosus: Failure to Close

What causes PDA? Doctors aren't sure why the ductus arteriosus doesn't close as it should in some babies. PDA is much more common in premature babies.

What are the symptoms of PDA? If the PDA is small, a baby may not have any symptoms. If the PDA is larger, your baby may have: Fast breathing

Trouble breathing

Low blood pressure

Trouble feeding

Slow or poor growth

How can doctors tell if my baby has PDA? Doctors suspect PDA if they hear a certain type of heart murmur. Doctors confirm the diagnosis by: Echocardiography (ultrasound of the heart) Doctors will also do: ECG/EKG (electrocardiography—a painless test that measures the heart’s electrical currents and records them on a piece of paper)

Chest x-rays