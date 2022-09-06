All children get angry from time to time. A temper tantrum is an extreme, angry outburst. They usually happen in children 1 to 4 years old.

Children may scream, cry, roll on the floor, throw things, or stomp their feet

Some hold their breath and turn red

Most temper tantrums happen when a child is frustrated

Some children have temper tantrums to get attention, get something from you, or avoid doing something

Tantrums are more likely when children are hungry or tired

Usually temper tantrums last less than 15 minutes