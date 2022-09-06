What are breath-holding spells?
Breath-holding spells are when children hold their breath, faint for a very short time, and then wake up and are fine.
Breath-holding spells are common, but most children have only a few.
Children aren't holding their breath on purpose
Spells often happen right after something scary, upsetting, or painful
Breath-holding spells usually happen between about age 1 year and 5 years but can happen in slightly older children
Children turn pale or blue and then pass out
Some have a brief seizure (shaking all over)
After a few seconds, they start breathing again and wake up
Breath-holding spells are scary to watch but aren't dangerous
What causes breath-holding spells?
Doctors aren't sure why children have breath-holding spells. Some children have them during a temper tantrum. Other children have them after being frightened, startled, or hurt.
Children who have a seizure disorder (epilepsy) also can stop breathing, pass out, and have a seizure. But that's not a breath-holding spell. Brain problems cause seizure disorders. Brain problems don't cause breath-holding spells.
Is my child breath-holding on purpose?
No, children don't have breath-holding spells on purpose.
Some children do hold their breath on purpose when they're angry. They don't pass out, so it's not a breath-holding spell.
What are the symptoms of a breath-holding spell?
During a breath-holding spell, your child may:
Cry out
Stop breathing and faint
Become pale or blue
Sometimes shake all over (have a seizure)
Start breathing again, wake up, and feel okay
How do doctors diagnose breath-holding spells?
Doctors base the diagnosis on:
Your description of what happened
An examination of your child that shows nothing abnormal
If your child's examination isn't normal or what happened doesn't sound like a typical breath-holding spell, doctors may do tests. They want to make sure your child doesn't have some other disorder. They may do blood tests, an ECG, and a brain wave test (EEG).
How do doctors treat breath-holding spells?
Breath-holding spells last only a few minutes, so they're over before you can see a doctor.
To help prevent a tantrum from turning into a breath-holding spell, direct your child's attention to something else. If possible, avoid situations that brought on spells in the past.