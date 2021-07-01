Aging and Medications

Many of the improvements in the health and function of older people during the past several decades can be attributed to the benefits of drugs.

Vaccines help prevent many infectious diseases (such as influenza and pneumonia) that once killed many older people.

Antibiotics are often effective in treating serious infections, including pneumonia.

Drugs to control high blood pressure (antihypertensives) help prevent strokes and heart attacks.



Drugs to control pain and other symptoms enable millions of people with arthritis to continue to function.

However, drugs can have effects that are not intended or desired (side effects). Starting in late middle age, the risk of side effects related to the use of drugs increases. Older people are more than twice as susceptible to the side effects of drugs as younger people. Side effects are also likely to be more severe, affecting quality of life and resulting in visits to the doctor and in hospitalization.

Older people are more susceptible to the side effects of drugs for several reasons:

As people age, the total amount of water in the body decreases, and the amount of fat tissue increases. Thus, in older people, drugs that dissolve in water reach higher concentrations because there is less water to dilute them, and drugs that dissolve in fat accumulate more because there is relatively more fat tissue to store them (see Drug Distribution).

As people age, the kidneys are less able to excrete drugs into urine, and the liver is less able to break down (metabolize) many drugs (see Drug Metabolism). Thus, drugs are less readily removed from the body (see Drug Elimination).

Older people usually take more drugs and have more disorders.

People who take more drugs have a higher risk of drug interactions.

Fewer studies have been done in older people to help identify appropriate doses of drugs.

Older people are more likely to have chronic medical disorders that may be worsened by drugs or that may affect how the drugs work.

Older people are more sensitive to the effects of many drugs. For example, older people tend to become sleepier and are more likely to become confused when using certain antianxiety drugs (see table Drugs Used to Treat Anxiety Disorders) or sleep aids to treat insomnia. Some drugs that lower blood pressure tend to lower blood pressure much more dramatically in older people than in younger people. Larger decreases in blood pressure can lead to side effects such as dizziness, light-headedness, and falls. Older people who have such side effects should discuss them with their doctor.

Table Some Drugs Particularly Likely to Cause Problems in Older People

Many commonly used drugs have anticholinergic effects

Anticholinergic: What Does It Mean?

A drug may have a side effect because it interacts with

A disorder, symptom, or condition other than the one for which the drug is being taken (drug–disease interaction)

Another drug (drug–drug interaction)

Food (drug–food interaction)

A medicinal herb (drug–medicinal herb interaction)

Because older people tend to have more diseases and take more drugs than younger people, they are more likely to have drug–disease and drug–drug interactions. In many drug-disease interactions, taking a dug can worsen a disorder, symptom, or condition (see table Some Disorders and Symptoms That Can Be Worsened by Drugs in Older People).

Table Some Disorders and Symptoms That Can Be Worsened by Drugs in Older People

Patients, doctors, and pharmacists can take steps to reduce the risk of drug–disease and drug–drug interactions. Because over-the-counter drugs and medicinal herbs can interact with other drugs, people should ask their doctor or pharmacist about combining the use of these drugs with prescription drugs.

Not following a doctor’s directions for taking a drug (called nonadherence) can be risky (see Adherence to Drug Treatment). Older age alone does not make people less likely to take drugs as directed. However, up to half of older people do not take drugs as directed. Not taking a drug, taking too little, or taking too much can cause problems. Taking less of a drug because it has side effects may seem reasonable, but people should talk to a doctor before they make any changes in the way they take a drug.