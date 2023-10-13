Resisted Bent-Over Row
1. Hold weight in hand on involved side.
2. Slightly bend hips and knees and support upper body with other hand placed on table or bed.
3. Bend elbow to 90° and raise elbow to shoulder height by retracting (squeezing) the scapula.
4. Return to start position.
5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
6. Special instructions
a. Start with 1 to 2 pound (0.5 to 1 kg) weight (ie, a soup can).
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.