Byssinosis is an asthma-like syndrome that occurs in textile workers who come into contact with unprocessed, raw cotton, flax, or hemp. Specific textile mill jobs are associated with a higher risk of byssinosis.

Evidence suggests that inhaling a substance in cotton dust leads to narrowing of the airways, chronic bronchitis, and a gradual decrease in lung function. Experts believe a toxin produced by bacteria in raw cotton becomes mixed with cotton dust and causes the airways of susceptible people to narrow.