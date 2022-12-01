Excessive or Frequent Urination

Some of the causes of increased urine volume differ from those of too-frequent urination. However, because many people who produce excessive amounts of urine also need to urinate frequently, these two symptoms are often considered together.

The most common causes of urinary frequency are

The most common causes of polyuria in both adults and children are

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus (most common)

Drinking too much fluid (polydipsia)

Diabetes insipidus



Diabetes insipidus causes polyuria because of problems with a hormone called antidiuretic hormone (or vasopressin). Antidiuretic hormone helps the kidneys reabsorb fluid. If too little antidiuretic hormone is produced (a condition called central diabetes insipidus) or if the kidneys are unable to properly respond to it (nephrogenic diabetes insipidus), the person urinates excessively.

People with certain kidney disorders (such as interstitial nephritis or kidney damage resulting from sickle cell anemia) may also urinate excessively because these disorders also decrease the amount of fluid reabsorbed by the kidneys.

Rarely, urinary frequency is caused by spinal cord injury or disorder.