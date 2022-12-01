Upper Arm Fractures

X-rays

Sometimes computed tomography

(See also Diagnosis of Fractures.)

If people think they may have fractured their upper arm, they should see a doctor as soon as possible.

Doctors ask people to describe what happened and what their symptoms are. Doctors also examine the elbow and collarbone.

Doctors take x-rays of the shoulder joint from different angles to determine whether it is fractured.

Sometimes, if x-rays are unclear, computed tomography (CT) is done. CT combines x-rays with computer technology to produce a more detailed, three-dimensional image of the injured area.