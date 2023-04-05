Because air under high pressure is compressed, each breath taken at depth contains many more molecules than a breath taken at the surface. At 33 feet (2 atmospheres absolute), for example, each breath contains twice as many molecules as a breath taken at the surface (and therefore depletes an air tank twice as rapidly). As pressure decreases, air expands—its volume increases. So, when divers fill their lungs with compressed air at 33 feet and ascend without freely exhaling, the volume of air doubles, causing the lungs to overinflate.

Overinflation of the lungs can rupture small air sacs, allowing air to leak out. Air that leaks out of the lungs can be trapped in the space between the lungs and the chest wall and expand, causing the lungs to collapse (pneumothorax). Alternatively, air may be forced out of the lungs into the tissues surrounding the heart (pneumomediastinum), under the skin of the neck and upper chest (subcutaneous emphysema), or into the blood vessels (air embolism—see Unusual Types of Emboli). Air in the arteries typically travels to other parts of the body (arterial gas embolism), where it may block blood flow.

The most common cause of pulmonary barotrauma is breath-holding during an ascent from a scuba dive, typically resulting from running out of air at depth. In panic, divers may forget to exhale freely as air in the lungs expands during the ascent. Air embolism can occur in as little as 4 feet (about 1 meter) of water when people breathing pressurized air hold their breath while ascending rapidly. Pulmonary barotrauma can even happen in a pool when air is breathed in at depths 3 to 4 feet below the surface (such as from an inverted bucket carried underwater or when scuba gear is being tested there) and not exhaled during ascent. Pulmonary barotrauma can also occur due to gas expansion in diseased areas of the lung.

COVID-19 infection causes some people to develop lung problems that increase their risk for pulmonary (lung) barotrauma while diving. Guidelines recommend that anyone who has had even mild COVID-related symptoms (for example, chest pain, palpitations [fluttering pounding, or rapid heartbeat], significant cough, or difficulty breathing) be evaluated to make sure it is safe to dive.