Burns are injuries to tissue that result from heat, electricity, radiation, or chemicals.

Burns cause varying degrees of pain, blisters, swelling, and skin loss.

Small, shallow burns may need only to be kept clean and to have an antibiotic salve applied.

Deep, extensive burns can cause serious complications, such as shock and severe infections.

People with deep or extensive burns may require intravenous fluids, surgery, and rehabilitation, often at a burn center.

(See also Burns to the Eye.)

Burns are usually caused by heat (thermal burns), such as fire, steam, tar, or hot liquids. Burns caused by chemicals are similar to thermal burns, whereas burns caused by radiation, sunlight, and electricity differ significantly. Events associated with a burn, such as jumping from a burning building, being struck by debris, or being in a motor vehicle crash, may cause other injuries. Also, people who were burned by a fire often breathe smoke from the fire (smoke inhalation). Smoke can suffocate people, but it also contains different chemicals produced by the burning substance. Some of these chemicals, such as carbon monoxide and cyanide, can be toxic.

Thermal and chemical burns usually occur because heat or chemicals contact part of the body’s surface, most often the skin. Thus, the skin usually sustains most of the damage. However, severe surface burns may penetrate to deeper body structures, such as fat, muscle, or bone.

When tissues are burned, fluid leaks into them from the blood vessels, causing swelling. In addition, damaged skin and other body surfaces are easily infected because they can no longer act as a barrier against invading microorganisms.

More than 2 million people in the United States require treatment for burns each year, and between 3,000 and 4,000 die of severe burns. Older people and young children are particularly vulnerable. When children and older people are burned, doctors also consider the possibility that the person was abused (see Child Neglect and Abuse and Elder Abuse).

Classification of Burns Doctors classify burns according to strict, widely accepted definitions. The definitions classify the burn’s depth and the extent of tissue damage. Burn depth The depth of injury from a burn is described as superficial, partial thickness, or full thickness: Superficial burns are the most shallow (also called first-degree burns). They affect only the top layer of skin (epidermis).

Partial-thickness burns (also called second-degree burns) extend into the middle layer of skin (dermis). Partial-thickness burns are sometimes further described as superficial (involving the more superficial part of the dermis) or deep (involving both the superficial and the deep parts of the dermis).

Full-thickness burns (also called third-degree burns) involve all three layers of skin (epidermis, dermis, and fat layer). Usually, the sweat glands, hair follicles, and nerve endings are destroyed as well. Estimating the Extent of a Burn Burns video Burn severity Superficial Burns Image © Springer Science+Business Media Partial-Thickness (Second-Degree) Burn Image Image provided by Steven E. Wolf, MD. Full-Thickness (Third-Degree) Burn Image Image provided by Steven E. Wolf, MD. Burns are classified as minor, moderate, or severe. These classifications may not correspond to a person’s understanding of those terms. For example, doctors may classify a burn as minor even though it can cause the person significant pain and interfere with normal activities. The severity determines how they are predicted to heal and whether complications are likely. Doctors determine the severity of the burn by its depth and by the percentage of the body surface that has partial-thickness or full-thickness burns. Special charts are used to show what percentage of the body surface various body parts comprise. For example, in an adult, the arm constitutes about 9% of the body. Separate charts are used for children because their body proportions are different. Minor burns : All superficial burns as well as partial-thickness burns that involve less than 10% of the body surface usually are classified as minor.

Moderate and severe burns: Burns involving the hands, feet, face, or genitals, partial-thickness burns involving more than 10% of the body surface area, and all full-thickness burns involving more than 1% of the body are classified as moderate or, more often, as severe.

Symptoms of Burns Symptoms of a burn wound vary with the burn’s depth: Superficial burns are red, swollen, and painful. The burned area whitens (blanches) when lightly touched but does not develop blisters.

Partial-thickness burns are pink or red, swollen, and extremely painful. Within 24 hours (often shortly after the burn), blisters usually develop that may ooze a clear fluid. The burned area may blanch when touched.

Full-thickness burns usually are not painful because the nerves that sense pain have been destroyed. The skin becomes leathery and may be white, black, or bright red. The burned area does not blanch when touched, and hairs can easily be pulled from their roots without pain. The appearance and symptoms of deep burns can worsen during the first hours or even days after the burn. Did You Know...

Complications of Burns Minor burns are usually superficial and do not cause complications. However, deep partial-thickness and full-thickness burns swell and take more time to heal. In addition, deeper burns can cause scar tissue to form. This scar tissue shrinks (contracts) as it heals. If the scarring occurs in a limb or digit, the resulting contracture may restrict movement of nearby joints. Severe burns and some moderate burns can cause serious complications due to extensive fluid loss and tissue damage. These complications may take hours or days to develop. The deeper and more extensive the burn, the more severe are the problems it tends to cause. Young children and older adults tend to be more seriously affected by complications than other age groups. The following are some complications of some moderate and severe burns: Dehydration eventually develops in people with widespread burns, because fluid seeps from the blood into the burned tissues and, if burns are deep and extensive enough, into the whole body.

Shock develops if dehydration is severe.

Chemical imbalances can result from extensive burns.

Destruction of muscle tissue (rhabdomyolysis) sometimes occurs with full-thickness burns. The muscle tissue releases myoglobin, one of the muscle’s proteins, into the blood. If present in high concentrations, myoglobin harms the kidneys.

Infection can complicate burn wounds. Sometimes the infection can spread throughout the bloodstream and cause severe illness or death.

Thick, crusty surfaces (eschars) are produced by deep full-thickness burns. Eschars that completely encircle a limb or the chest can become too tight, cutting off blood supply to healthy tissues or impairing breathing.

The body temperature can become dangerously low (hypothermia) when cool fluids are given to try to correct dehydration, especially if the person is exposed in a cool emergency room environment as doctors evaluate and treat severe burns.

Diagnosis of Burns Evaluation of depth and extent of wound

Sometimes blood and urine tests Doctors frequently examine hospitalized people for complications and assess burn wound depth and extent. In people with large burns, blood pressure, heart rate, and urine volume are measured often to help assess the extent of dehydration or shock and the need for intravenous fluids. Doctors do blood tests to monitor the body’s electrolytes and blood count. Electrocardiography (ECG) and chest x-ray are also sometimes required. Tests of blood and urine are done to detect proteins caused by the destruction of muscle tissue (rhabdomyolysis) that sometimes occurs with deep full-thickness burns.

Prognosis for Burns Superficial and some partial-thickness burns heal in days to weeks without scarring. Deep partial-thickness and small full-thickness burns take weeks to heal and usually cause scarring. Most require skin grafting. Burns that involve more than 90% of the body surface, or more than 60% in an older person, are often fatal.