Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Overview of Calcium's Role in the Body

ByJames L. Lewis III, MD, Brookwood Baptist Health and Saint Vincent’s Ascension Health, Birmingham
Reviewed/Revised Sept 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Calcium is one of the body's electrolytes, which are minerals that carry an electric charge when dissolved in body fluids such as blood, but most of the body's calcium is uncharged. (See also Overview of Electrolytes.)

About 99% of the body’s calcium is stored in the bones, but cells (particularly muscle cells) and blood also contain calcium. Calcium is essential for the following:

  • Formation of bone and teeth

  • Muscle contraction

  • Normal functioning of many enzymes

  • Blood clotting

  • Normal heart rhythm

The body precisely controls the amount of calcium in cells and blood. The body moves calcium out of bones into blood as needed to maintain a steady level of calcium in the blood. If people do not consume enough calcium, too much calcium is mobilized from the bones, weakening them. Osteoporosis, which is a decrease in bone density that can result in bone fractures, can result. To maintain a normal level of calcium in the blood without weakening the bones, adults need to consume at least 1,000 to 1,300 milligrams of calcium a day. Vitamin D is also needed to help absorb calcium. Adults should consume 600 units of vitamin D a day (or 800 units in older adults).

The level of calcium in blood is regulated primarily by two hormones:

  • Parathyroid hormone

  • Calcitonin

Parathyroid hormone is produced by the four parathyroid glands, located around the thyroid gland in the neck. When the calcium level in blood decreases, the parathyroid glands produce more parathyroid hormone. When the calcium level in blood increases, the parathyroid glands produce less hormone. Parathyroid hormone does the following:

  • Stimulates bones to release calcium into blood

  • Causes the kidneys to excrete less calcium in urine

  • Stimulates the digestive tract to absorb more calcium

  • Causes the kidneys to activate vitamin D, which enables the digestive tract to absorb more calcium

Calcitonin is produced by cells of the thyroid gland. It lowers the calcium level in blood by slowing the breakdown of bone, but only slightly.

Too little calcium in the blood is called hypocalcemia. Too much calcium in the blood is called hypercalcemia.

More Information

The following English language resources provide information that may be useful. THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements: Calcium Fact Sheet for Consumers: provides a general overview of calcium, including its role in the body and daily nutrition requirements

  2. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements: Vitamin D Fact Sheet for Consumers: provides a general overview of vitamin D, including its role in the body and daily nutrition requirements

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.