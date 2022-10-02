Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Preseptal Cellulitis

(Periorbital Cellulitis)

ByRichard C. Allen, MD, PhD, University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Preseptal cellulitis is infection of the eyelid and of the skin and tissues around the front of the eye.

(See also Introduction to Eye Socket Disorders.)

Both preseptal cellulitis and orbital cellulitis are more common among children. Preseptal cellulitis is far more common than orbital cellulitis. However, orbital cellulitis is more dangerous.

Preseptal cellulitis usually is caused by spread of an infection of the face or eyelid, an infected insect or animal bite, a hordeolum (stye), or sinusitis.

Symptoms of Preseptal Cellulitis

In people with preseptal cellulitis, tissues around the eye become swollen, warm, tender, and usually red. A fever may develop. Sometimes the eyelid is so swollen that it cannot be easily opened. However, once the eyelids are opened, the vision and eye movements are not impaired, and the eyeball is not bulging.

Diagnosis of Preseptal Cellulitis

  • Doctor's evaluation

  • Sometimes computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging

Doctors can often diagnose preseptal cellulitis by the person’s symptoms, but sometimes a potentially more serious infection, orbital cellulitis, may also be a possible diagnosis. If so, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done.

Treatment of Preseptal Cellulitis

  • Antibiotics

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.