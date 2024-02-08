Tornwaldt cyst is a rare, noncancerous (benign) cyst located in the middle of the nasopharynx that may become infected.

Tornwaldt cyst forms in the nasopharynx, which includes the area from the back of the nasal passage to above the soft palate, where the nasal passages and throat meet. The cyst may become infected, causing pus with a foul taste and odor, blockage of the eustachian tube (tube connecting the middle ear with the nasal passages), and sore throat.

Locating the Nasopharynx

To diagnose Tornwaldt cyst, doctors insert a flexible viewing tube through the nose (called a nasopharyngoscope). Doctors confirm the Tornwaldt cyst diagnosis with imaging tests, such as a computed tomography (CT) scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The cyst may be removed, or marsupialization may be done. Marsupialization is like turning the cyst inside out. Doctors make a small cut in the cyst, fold the cut edges of the cyst back and stitch them back to create a permanent opening in the cyst. Thus, the cyst can drain as needed. This procedure is done in an operating room. Sometimes general anesthesia is needed.