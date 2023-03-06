Brought to you bymsd logo
Overdose Toxicity

ByDaphne E. Smith Marsh, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2023
Overdose toxicity refers to serious, often harmful, and sometimes fatal toxic reactions to an accidental overdose of a medication (because of an error on the part of the doctor, pharmacist, or person taking the medication) or to an intentional overdose (homicide or suicide).

Drugs Used to Treat Depression).

Young children are at high risk of overdose toxicity. Brightly colored tablets and capsules, most of which are adult-dose formulations, can attract the attention of toddlers and young children. In the United States, federal regulations require that all prescription medications taken by mouth be dispensed in childproof containers unless a person signs a waiver to the effect that such a container presents a handicap.

Most metropolitan areas in the United States have poison control centers that provide information about chemical and drug poisoning, and most telephone directories list the number of the local center. This number should be copied and placed near a telephone or programmed into an automatic-dialing telephone or cellular phone.

(See also Overview of Adverse Drug Reactions.)

More Information

The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. American Association of Poison Control Centers: Access to information on a variety of poisons, an emergency helpline (1-800-222-1222), and tips on prevention.

  2. FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS): Access to Questions and Answers on FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS).

