Urinary Incontinence in Children

The pattern of incontinence helps the doctor determine the likely cause. If the child has never had a consistent dry period during the day, the doctor may consider the possibility of a birth defect, an anatomic abnormality, or certain behaviors that can lead to incontinence.

Several uncommon but important disorders affect the normal anatomy or function of the bladder, which can lead to urinary incontinence. For example, a spinal cord defect such as spina bifida can cause abnormal nerve function to the bladder and lead to incontinence. Some infants have a birth defect that prevents the bladder or urethra from developing completely, leading to nearly constant urine loss (total incontinence). Another type of birth defect causes the tubes that connect the kidneys to the bladder (ureters) to end in an abnormal location in the bladder or even outside the bladder (such as in the vagina or urethra or on the surface of the body), causing incontinence (see Misplaced ureters). Some children have an overactive bladder that easily spasms or contracts, causing incontinence, whereas others may have difficulty emptying their bladder.

Certain behaviors can lead to daytime incontinence, especially in girls. Such behaviors include urinating infrequently and urinating using an incorrect position (with legs too close together). With such positions, urine can accumulate in the vagina during urination, then dribble out after standing. Some girls have bladder spasms when laughing, resulting in “giggle incontinence.”

If the child has been dry for a long time and the incontinence is new, the doctor considers conditions that can cause loss of continence. These include constipation, infections, diet, emotional stress, and sexual abuse. Some medical conditions that the child develops can cause new urinary incontinence.

Constipation, which is defined as difficult, hard, or infrequent stooling, is the most common cause of sudden changes in urinary continence in children.

Bacterial urinary tract infections (UTIs) and viral infections causing bladder irritation (bacterial or viral cystitis) are common infectious causes.

To prevent urine from leaking, many children with incontinence learn to cross their legs or use other positions (holding maneuvers), such as squatting (sometimes with their hand or heel pressed between their legs). These holding maneuvers may increase the chance of developing a urinary tract infection.

Sexually active adolescents can have urinary difficulties caused by certain sexually transmitted infections.

Dietary causes include caffeine and acidic juices, such as orange and tomato juice, which can irritate the bladder and lead to leakage of urine.

Stressful events such as divorce or separation of the parents, moving, or loss of a family member can cause a child to develop urinary incontinence (usually temporarily).

Children who are sexually abused may develop urinary incontinence.

Children with diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency (central diabetes insipidus), or nephrogenic diabetes insipidus can develop incontinence because these disorders produce excessive amounts of urine.