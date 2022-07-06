School constitutes a large part of an adolescent’s existence. Difficulties in almost any area of life often manifest as school problems.

Particular school problems include

Fear of going to school

Absenteeism without permission (truancy)

Dropping out

Academic underachievement

Between 1% and 5% of adolescents develop fear of going to school. This fear may be generalized or related to a particular person (a teacher or another student—see Bullying) or event at school (such as physical education class). The adolescent may develop physical symptoms, such as abdominal pain, or may simply refuse to go to school. School personnel and family members should attempt to understand and address the reason and encourage the adolescent to attend school.

Adolescents who are repeatedly truant or drop out of school have made a conscious decision to miss school. These adolescents generally have poor academic achievement and have had little success in or satisfaction from school-related activities. They often have engaged in high-risk behaviors, such as having unprotected sex, taking drugs, and engaging in violence.

Adolescents at risk of dropping out should be made aware of other educational options, such as vocational training, graduate equivalent degrees (GED), and alternative programs.

Causes of School Problems in Adolescents School problems during the adolescent years may result from a combination of Mental health disorders, such as anxiety or depression

Substance use

Family conflict

Learning disorders

Behavior disorders

Rebellion and a need for independence Sometimes, inappropriate academic placement, particularly in adolescents with a learning disability or mild intellectual disability that was not recognized early in life, causes school problems. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disorders, which typically begin earlier in childhood, may continue to cause school problems for adolescents. Occasionally, these disorders are first recognized during adolescence as school work becomes more challenging.

Diagnosis of School Problems in Adolescents Learning and mental health evaluations In general, adolescents with significant school problems should undergo a complete learning evaluation and a mental health evaluation. A professional educator may be needed to help support school participation.

Treatment of School Problems in Adolescents Treatment of specific problems

Changes in the learning environment

General support and encouragement Specific problems are treated as needed, and general support and encouragement are provided. Changes in the learning environment can also be of great help to struggling adolescents. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires that schools evaluate and provide appropriate services for students with learning disabilities and others who are not living up to their academic potential by providing individualized education plans (IEPs).