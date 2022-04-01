Acute Middle Ear Infection in Children

An acute middle ear infection is most often caused by the same viruses that cause the common cold. Acute infection may also be caused by bacteria that sometimes normally reside in the mouth and nose. Bacteria that affect the ears of newborns include Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. Bacteria that affect older infants and children include Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and Moraxella catarrhalis. An infection initially caused by a virus sometimes leads to a bacterial infection. Routine childhood vaccinations have decreased the risk of ear infection.

A main risk factor for acute middle ear infection is

Exposure to cigarette smoke in the household

Other risk factors include a strong family history of ear infections, bottle-feeding (instead of breastfeeding), attending a day care center, and living in an area where resources are low or air pollution is high.