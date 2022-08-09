Genital Birth Defects

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia is the most common cause of ambiguous genitals in girls. Congenital adrenal hyperplasia is an inherited disorder of the adrenal glands (the adrenals are glands located on the top of each kidney that secrete several types of hormones). In this disorder, the glands are missing enzymes that help produce certain life-sustaining hormones, such as cortisol. Instead, the chemical building blocks that the glands use to make the cortisol are turned into male hormones, such as testosterone.

In infant girls, this build-up of testosterone causes them to develop male sexual characteristics (virilization). Infant girls with the most severe form look like boys with what appears to be a normal penis and scrotum. The penis is actually the clitoris, which has been stimulated to grow by testosterone. The scrotum is actually the labia, which have grown together. However, there are no testes (testicles) in the apparent scrotum. The girls also have darkened nipples and genitals.

In infant boys, the extra testosterone does not affect the appearance of their genitals. However, later in childhood, the penis and pubic hair start to develop at too young an age (early puberty).

Both boys and girls develop life-threatening symptoms because their adrenal glands do not make enough of the normal adrenal hormones. Infants can have serious abnormalities of electrolytes (minerals such as sodium and potassium) in the blood and also become very dehydrated.

Infant girls and boys usually need fluids given by vein (intravenously) and corticosteroid drugs to treat dehydration and electrolyte abnormalities caused by the adrenal hormone deficiency.

Girls may need surgery and hormone supplements.