A cleft is an opening that can form in the lip (cleft lip), roof of the mouth (cleft palate), or both if the tissue does not join together completely during pregnancy. Cleft lip and cleft palate are birth defects.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

Cleft lip is a separation of the upper lip, usually just below the nose.

Cleft palate is a split in the roof of the mouth (palate) resulting in an abnormal passageway into the nose.

Cleft lip and cleft palate often occur together. They are the most common birth defects of the skull and face, affecting about 2 of every 1,000 babies.

Both environmental and genetic factors may be involved in the formation of a cleft lip or cleft palate. The mother's use of tobacco, alcohol, or other drugs while pregnant may increase the risk of having a baby born with a cleft lip or cleft palate. Having one child born with a cleft lip or cleft palate increases the risk of having a second child with this kind of birth defect.

Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate: Defects of the Face

Cleft lip is disfiguring and prevents infants from closing their lips around a nipple. Cleft palate interferes with eating and speech and increases the risk of ear infections.

Diagnosis of Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate Physical examination

Genetic testing Doctors usually can identify the defects during a physical examination. A baby who has a cleft lip or palate should be evaluated by a geneticist. A geneticist is a doctor who specializes in genetics (the science of genes and how certain qualities or traits are passed from parents to offspring). Genetic testing of a sample of the baby's blood may be done to look for chromosome and gene abnormalities. This testing can help doctors determine whether a specific genetic disorder is the cause and rule out other causes.