Overview of Spinal Cord Disorders

The spinal cord is the main pathway of communication between the brain and the rest of the body. It is a long, thick, fragile structure that extends downward from the base of the brain. The cord is protected by the back bones (vertebrae) of the spine (spinal column). The vertebrae are separated and cushioned by disks made of cartilage.

The Spine and Spinal Cord video

The spine is divided into four sections, and each section is referred to by a letter.

Cervical (C): Neck

Thoracic (T): Chest

Lumbar (L): Lower back

Sacral (S): Pelvis and tailbone

Within each section of the spine, the vertebrae are numbered beginning at the top. These labels (letter plus a number) are used to indicate locations (levels) in the spinal cord. Doctors can sometimes determine where the spinal cord is damaged—the level—based on the symptoms a person has. For examples, if a person's legs, trunk, and hands are paralyzed but the person can move shoulders and elbows normally, the cervical spinal cord between levels 7 and 8 (C7 to C8) is damaged.

Where Is the Spinal Cord Damaged?

Along the length of the spinal cord, 31 pairs of spinal nerves emerge through spaces between the vertebrae. Each spinal nerve runs from a specific vertebra in the spinal cord to a specific area of the body. Based on this fact, the skin’s surface has been divided into areas called dermatomes. A dermatome is an area of skin whose sensory nerves all come from a single spinal nerve root. Loss of sensation in a particular dermatome enables doctors to locate where the spinal cord is damaged.

Dermatomes

A spinal nerve has two nerve roots (a motor root and a sensory root). The only exception is the first spinal nerve, which has no sensory root.

Motor root: The root in the front (the motor or anterior root) contains nerve fibers that carry impulses (signals) from the spinal cord to muscles to stimulate muscle movement (contraction).

Sensory root: The root in the back (the sensory or posterior root) contains nerve fibers that carry sensory information about touch, position, pain, and temperature from the body to the spinal cord.

Did You Know...

The spinal cord ends in the lower back (around L1 or L2), but the lower spinal nerve roots continue, forming a bundle that resembles a horse’s tail (called the cauda equina).

The spinal cord is highly organized. The center of the cord consists of gray matter shaped like a butterfly. Its "wings" are called horns:

The front (anterior or motor) horns contain nerve cells that carry signals from the brain or spinal cord through the motor root to muscles.

The back (posterior or sensory) horns contain nerve cells that receive signals about pain, temperature, and other sensory information through the sensory root from nerve cells outside the spinal cord.

The outer part of the spinal cord consists of white matter that contains pathways of nerve fibers (called tracts or columns). Each tract carries a specific type of nerve signal either going to the brain (ascending tracts) or from the brain (descending tracts).

To and From and Up and Down the Spinal Cord