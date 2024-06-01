In people with dementia, such as Alzheimer disease, sleep patterns are often abnormal. As dementia progresses, the time spent in light sleep increases, so people are easily awakened.
People with dementia may also have disorders that contribute to sleep problems. Disorders such as arthritis, dehydration, and infections may cause pain or discomfort, interfering with sleep. Use of certain medications or interactions between medications may also interfere with sleep.
Treatment of Sleep Disorders in Dementia
Treatment of the underlying disorder
General measures
Treatment of the dementia or any underlying disorder causing pain or discomfort may help improve sleep.
The following general measures may help:
Not taking or taking fewer naps during the day because naps may make sleeping at night more difficult
Walking outside in the sunshine
Exercising
Keeping the temperature in the bedroom comfortable
Not consuming beverages or foods that contain caffeine or alcohol during the evening
Medications to aid sleep (sedatives) cause confusion, falls, and agitation in people with dementia and are not used.