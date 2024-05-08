Brought to you bymsd logo
Herpetic Whitlow

ByDavid R. Steinberg, MD, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Herpetic whitlow is a viral infection of the fingertip.

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)

Herpes simplex virus (similar to the one that causes fever blisters) may cause an intense, painful skin infection. The virus enters through a break in the skin. The fingertip is sore and swollen but is not as firm as in a bacterial infection of the fingertip (felon). Tiny fluid-filled blisters (vesicles) appear on the fingers but sometimes only 2 or 3 days after pain begins.

Doctors base the diagnosis of herpetic whitlow on the presence of blisters and lack of firmness. A herpetic whitlow may be mistaken for a felon or other viral infection of the hand.

Treatment of Herpetic Whitlow

  • Antiviral medications

