Clotting Disorders Caused by Circulating Anticoagulants

Sometimes a malfunction of the body's immune system causes it to make antibodies that attack the person's own tissues (autoantibodies) instead of attacking foreign or dangerous substances. Such disorders are called autoimmune disorders.

Circulating anticoagulants are usually autoantibodies that develop spontaneously (on their own and without a known cause) and decrease the activity of a specific clotting factor (a protein that helps the blood clot) and, therefore, cause excessive bleeding (see also Overview of Blood Clotting Disorders). For example, the immune system may produce an autoantibody against clotting factor VIII or factor V. These antibodies are called circulating anticoagulants because they travel (circulate) in the bloodstream.

Circulating anticoagulants usually cause excessive bleeding. However, some people with certain types of circulating anticoagulants develop blood clots within an artery or vein instead of excessive bleeding. Such blood clots may cut off blood flow, causing redness and swelling as well as damage to the tissue supplied by the blood vessel.

Circulating anticoagulants are suspected in patients with excessive bleeding combined with abnormal coagulation test results.

Treatment may include medications to suppress autoantibody production in patients without hemophilia.