The causes of vaginal bleeding depend on age (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding in Infants and Children).

Newborn girls may have a small amount of vaginal bleeding. Before birth, estrogen may pass through the placenta from the mother. After birth, these high levels of estrogen decrease rapidly, sometimes causing a small amount of vaginal bleeding during the first 1 to 2 weeks of life.

During childhood, any vaginal bleeding is abnormal. When it occurs, it is most often caused by

A foreign object (such as toilet paper or a toy) in the vagina

Injury or possible sexual abuse

Infections in the vagina (vaginitis)

Dermatologic conditions of vulva (such as dermatitis, lichen sclerosus)

Prolapse (protrusion) of the urethra is an uncommon cause of vaginal bleeding in children. The urethra is the tube through which urine exits the body, and in females the opening of the urethra is just above the vaginal opening. Before puberty, there is less support of the female urethra, so its inside lining may protrude through the opening. This protrusion can cause irritation of the tissue and bleeding, sometimes accompanied by pain with urination.

Bleeding may occur due to skin conditions of the vulva. Such bleeding may be due to severe inflammation, chafing of inflamed skin, or as a result of scratching (if itchy). Dermatitis may result if an allergic reaction or skin inflammation is caused by chemicals that come into contact with the vagina or genital area, which can result in discharge, irritation, or itching. Such chemicals may be present in laundry detergents, bleach, fabric softeners, bubble bath, soaps, feminine hygiene sprays, douches, vaginal creams, menstrual pads, synthetic fabric underwear, fabric dyes, toilet tissue, condoms, diaphragms, and spermicides. Also, children may develop lichen sclerosus, an uncommon skin condition that can cause itchy white patches on the vulva.

Children may also have hormonal abnormalities that cause puberty to begin too early—a disorder called precocious puberty. In these children, menstrual periods start, breasts develop, and pubic and underarm hair appears earlier than normal.

Rarely, children develop cancer of the reproductive tract, which may result in vaginal bleeding.