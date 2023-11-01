VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Fibroids in the uterus, which are relatively common masses, often do not cause symptoms, or they may cause pressure or pain. Fibroids during pregnancy may increase risk of the following:
Abnormal presentation of the fetus
A mislocated placenta (placenta previa)
Repeated miscarriages
Bleeding during or after delivery (postpartum hemorrhage)
Rarely, interference with the movement of the fetus through the vagina during labor
If women who have fibroids and have had a miscarriage or women who have large fibroids are thinking of becoming pregnant, they should talk with their doctor first. Then if needed, they can be treated before they become pregnant.